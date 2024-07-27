Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Loop Capital

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

