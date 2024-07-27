Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $66.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

NYSE CMG opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

