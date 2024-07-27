Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 217,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,718,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,844,000 after purchasing an additional 885,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 69.4% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.04 and a 200 day moving average of $160.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

