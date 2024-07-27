Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 163.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,956 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 220,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $128.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

