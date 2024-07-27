Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Announces Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.08. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $146.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

