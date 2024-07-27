Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $143.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.60.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day moving average is $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

