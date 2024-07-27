Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.60.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $146.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,513,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,593,000 after buying an additional 37,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,881,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.