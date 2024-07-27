Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $166.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.60.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.08. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Churchill Downs by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.