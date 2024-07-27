CIBC Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $208.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from $196.00 to $208.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.69.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $190.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.85. Republic Services has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Republic Services by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Republic Services by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 208,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

