Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CINF. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

CINF opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $128.23.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

