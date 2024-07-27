City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,787 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 315,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 60,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 69.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:CIO opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $244.71 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

