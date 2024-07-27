Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Shares Down 11%

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02). Approximately 5,180,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 1,518,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

