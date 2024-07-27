Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading Up 15.6%

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) were up 15.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.98 ($0.14). Approximately 219,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 365,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.49 million, a PE ratio of -512.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

