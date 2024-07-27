ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.73 on Friday. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
