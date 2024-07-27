ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.73 on Friday. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.