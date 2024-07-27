Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 695.0% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $5.27 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,198.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLO. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 686,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 490,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 65,271 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 89.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 51,465 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 56.6% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 180,669 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

