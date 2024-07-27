CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.30

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.30 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 92.66 ($1.20). CLS shares last traded at GBX 91.10 ($1.18), with a volume of 207,877 shares trading hands.

CLS Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £362.04 million, a P/E ratio of -144.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

