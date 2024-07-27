CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 332492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

