Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

KO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

