Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $6.38

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.11. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1,076,522 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

