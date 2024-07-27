Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.57 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

