Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 60.7% in July

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PSF opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 7.48%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

