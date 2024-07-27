Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 60.7% in July

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PSF opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $20.29.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.