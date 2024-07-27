Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of CHRS opened at $1.72 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

