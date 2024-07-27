Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $271.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

