Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,041,000 after acquiring an additional 574,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,809,000 after purchasing an additional 700,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,718,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,158,000 after purchasing an additional 637,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,468,000 after purchasing an additional 788,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.