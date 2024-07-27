Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Stephens

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.81.

Shares of COLB opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

