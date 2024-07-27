Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,041,000 after purchasing an additional 574,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,809,000 after acquiring an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,718,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,158,000 after acquiring an additional 637,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after acquiring an additional 788,383 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

