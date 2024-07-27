Columbia Sportswear (COLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend by an average of 66.5% per year over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of COLM opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

