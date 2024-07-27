Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $14.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

NYSE:FIX opened at $309.75 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $352.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.23 and its 200 day moving average is $293.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

