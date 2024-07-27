Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIX opened at $309.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.23 and its 200-day moving average is $293.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

