CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CommScope were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CommScope by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 970,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 124,037 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMM opened at $1.92 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

