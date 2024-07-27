Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Holdings Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $124.60 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $127.94. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,366.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

