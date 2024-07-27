Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 614.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Compass Digital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition by 44.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 256,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 821.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 498,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 444,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQ opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. Compass Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.