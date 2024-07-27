Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, a growth of 747.3% from the June 30th total of 73,100 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDT opened at $0.25 on Friday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
