Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.94. Conifer shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 388 shares changing hands.

Conifer Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter. Conifer had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 524.00%.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

