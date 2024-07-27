CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Cut to $106.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

CNMD opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $133.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CONMED by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CONMED by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $1,686,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

