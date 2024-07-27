ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 3rd

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CNOBP opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $20.97.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
