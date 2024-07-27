ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 3rd

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CNOBP opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.