ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNOB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $24.92 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $955.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

