ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 196.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 698.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 676,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 591,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ConnectOne Bancorp
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.