ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $246.07

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.07 ($3.18) and traded as low as GBX 242.40 ($3.14). ConvaTec Group shares last traded at GBX 249.60 ($3.23), with a volume of 4,136,557 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.01) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.17 ($3.97).
ConvaTec Group Stock Up 1.7 %
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
