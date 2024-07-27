ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $246.07

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.07 ($3.18) and traded as low as GBX 242.40 ($3.14). ConvaTec Group shares last traded at GBX 249.60 ($3.23), with a volume of 4,136,557 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.01) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.17 ($3.97).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CTEC

ConvaTec Group Stock Up 1.7 %

About ConvaTec Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4,992.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 256.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.