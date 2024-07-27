Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 230 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

