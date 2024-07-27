Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.270 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.27 EPS.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CLB. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

