Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
TSE:DND opened at C$13.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$889.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.80. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$20.54.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of C$107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.60 million.
Dye & Durham Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.95%.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
