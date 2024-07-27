Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Position Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,504 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 120,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,708,984.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,126,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,287,206.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Coupang Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,959.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

