Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $732.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at $526,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

