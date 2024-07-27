Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,571 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 376.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sonos were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonos by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,762 shares of company stock worth $1,612,771. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

