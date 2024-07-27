Covestor Ltd Boosts Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,497,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,943,000 after buying an additional 707,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $8,775,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at $10,212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 3,100.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 405,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 393,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,155,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,394,000 after buying an additional 377,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $638.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

