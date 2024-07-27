Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in APA were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of APA by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

