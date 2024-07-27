Covestor Ltd Buys 210 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 139.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Bruker were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRKR

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.