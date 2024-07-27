Covestor Ltd Buys 494 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in News by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $28.36 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

