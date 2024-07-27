Covestor Ltd Cuts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.7 %

BOH stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

